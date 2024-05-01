Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Trading 6.3% Higher

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) traded up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.42 and last traded at $17.19. 127,409 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 905,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Up 5.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Edgewise Therapeutics

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, insider Behrad Derakhshan sold 4,600 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $92,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,470.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Behrad Derakhshan sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $92,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,470.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 8,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $160,660.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,622 shares of company stock worth $612,566 in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,078,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 651,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 178,313 shares during the period.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

