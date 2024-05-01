El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of El Pollo Loco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for El Pollo Loco’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $8.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82. El Pollo Loco has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $265.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.41.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 262,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 41,417 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

