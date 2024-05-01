Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Roth Mkm

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the game software company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.72.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.07. 476,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.56. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $355,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,147.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $109,944.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,683 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,904.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $355,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,147.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,114,335 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154,989 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

