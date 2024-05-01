Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.500-14.000 EPS.
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE:LLY traded down $4.61 on Wednesday, hitting $776.49. 1,087,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,046,706. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $399.26 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $761.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $669.21. The company has a market cap of $737.79 billion, a PE ratio of 133.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $736.15.
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
