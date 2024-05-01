Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 188,818 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 204,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Emerita Resources Trading Up 11.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 18.28 and a quick ratio of 44.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.41.

Get Emerita Resources alerts:

Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Emerita Resources Company Profile

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerita Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerita Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.