Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EDR. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.50 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

EDR opened at $26.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $26.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average of $24.21.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 1,642,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.01 per share, for a total transaction of $146,240,759.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,642,970 shares in the company, valued at $146,240,759.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,700,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 1,642,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.01 per share, with a total value of $146,240,759.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,642,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,240,759.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,633 shares of company stock worth $4,317,277 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,559,000 after purchasing an additional 254,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,278,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,340,000 after purchasing an additional 454,790 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,145,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,403,000 after purchasing an additional 184,212 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,527,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,439,000 after purchasing an additional 226,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 3,612,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,879,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

