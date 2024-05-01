Energi (NRG) Trading 19.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Energi (NRG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Energi has a total market cap of $8.66 million and $564,489.61 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energi has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00054927 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00021813 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014580 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006579 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001072 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 76,194,228 coins and its circulating supply is 76,193,747 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

