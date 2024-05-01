Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Short Interest Update

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the March 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Enova International Stock Down 1.9 %

Enova International stock opened at $60.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Enova International has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.98.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. Enova International had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $583.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enova International will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Enova International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Enova International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Insider Activity

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $141,758.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 107,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,716.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 30,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,927,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,927,919. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $141,758.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 107,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,528 shares of company stock valued at $3,726,727 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enova International by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 232,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 53,647 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enova International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 137,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Enova International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International in the third quarter valued at $928,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter worth about $957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

