EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Position Boosted by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. raised its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,130,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 18,555 shares during the period. EQT comprises about 1.4% of Cannell & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in EQT were worth $43,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in EQT by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 961,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,327 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in EQT by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.67. 3,359,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,554,111. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.12. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $30.84 and a twelve month high of $45.23.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens increased their target price on EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.56.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

