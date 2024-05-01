Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Short Interest Up 14.4% in April

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,010,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the March 31st total of 10,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of EQNR stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $26.38. 1,366,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,684,137. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.37. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.44). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $29.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.35 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Get Our Latest Report on EQNR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

(Get Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.