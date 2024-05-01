Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Issues Earnings Results

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

EQH traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.53. 2,451,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602,506. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average of $32.82. Equitable has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $38.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $361,276.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,086.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 619,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,063,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $361,276.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,086.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,907 shares of company stock valued at $8,338,649. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

