ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Releases FY33 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY33 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.75-$4.95 for the period. ESAB also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.750-4.950 EPS.

ESAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ESAB from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.75.

ESAB opened at $105.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. ESAB has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $114.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.72 and a 200 day moving average of $89.50.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $689.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ESAB will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total value of $741,125.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,918.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $85,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total value of $741,125.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,918.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,985. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

