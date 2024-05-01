Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Given New $243.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $239.50 to $243.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential downside of 1.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.24.

NYSE ESS opened at $246.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.80. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $203.85 and a 52 week high of $252.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 10.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

