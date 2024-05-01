Establishment Labs (ESTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Establishment Labs to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Establishment Labs has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 357.81% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Establishment Labs to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. Establishment Labs has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ESTA. Citigroup upped their target price on Establishment Labs from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Establishment Labs from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Establishment Labs from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ESTA

Establishment Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.