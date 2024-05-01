Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.180-0.280 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.140-2.240 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL traded down $13.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,531,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $246.48. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.75, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.33.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.08%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.17.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

