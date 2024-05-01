Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by PYA Waltman Capital LLC

PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,616,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $374,207,000 after buying an additional 967,777 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Etsy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in Etsy by 365.5% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 28,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 22,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,968 shares of company stock worth $4,836,827 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ETSY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.83. 1,463,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,620,797. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.01. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.20 and a one year high of $102.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.42 and a 200-day moving average of $71.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $842.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.40 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 70.75% and a net margin of 11.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Etsy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Etsy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Etsy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

