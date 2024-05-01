EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR) Insider Acquires A$40,000.00 in Stock

EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Paul bought 5,000,000 shares of EV Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,000.00 ($26,315.79).

EV Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.98, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 11.33.

Get EV Resources alerts:

EV Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

EV Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, tin, lead, tungsten, tantalum, zinc, lithium, molybdenum, antimony, and other deposits. It holds interests in various projects located in Peru, Mexico, Austria, the United States, Serbia, and Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for EV Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EV Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.