EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR) Insider Acquires A$40,000.00 in Stock

EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Paul bought 5,000,000 shares of EV Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,000.00 ($26,315.79).
EV Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.98, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 11.33.
EV Resources Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EV Resources
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for EV Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EV Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.