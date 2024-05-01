Evans Bancorp (NYSEMKT:EVBN) PT Lowered to $27.00

Evans Bancorp (NYSEMKT:EVBN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

