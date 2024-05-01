Evercore ISI Cuts Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Price Target to $28.00

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Evercore ISI from $29.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SKT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tanger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Tanger Stock Down 2.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tanger stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.70. The stock had a trading volume of 221,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,740. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.94. Tanger has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Tanger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,450,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tanger by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 214,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 53,985 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tanger by 2,457.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 141,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 135,952 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanger by 1,740.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 191,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 180,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Tanger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $746,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Company Profile

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

