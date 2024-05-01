Evercore ISI Lowers Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $35.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WERN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.92.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of WERN traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.11. 503,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,797. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.13. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $769.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,420,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,021,000 after acquiring an additional 565,193 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,973,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,369,000 after acquiring an additional 282,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,811,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,484,000 after acquiring an additional 33,906 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,268,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,110,000 after acquiring an additional 812,563 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,621,000 after acquiring an additional 48,340 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Werner Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.