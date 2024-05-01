Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Announces Earnings Results

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $425.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Exelixis updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Exelixis Stock Performance
EXEL traded down $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.26. 2,859,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,132. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.54. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $24.34.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $1,008,579.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,255,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,933,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,785,111. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $1,008,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 384,866 shares in the company, valued at $8,255,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Exelixis
About Exelixis
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Exelixis
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.