Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Announces Earnings Results

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $425.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Exelixis updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Exelixis Stock Performance

EXEL traded down $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.26. 2,859,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,132. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.54. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $1,008,579.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,255,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,933,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,785,111. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $1,008,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 384,866 shares in the company, valued at $8,255,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays cut Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Exelixis

About Exelixis

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.