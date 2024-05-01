Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EXEL. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays cut Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of EXEL traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.33. 2,358,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246,726. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.21. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $425.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,933,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,785,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Exelixis news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $461,112.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,229.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Edward Johnson bought 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,933,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,785,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $73,449,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 948.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,454,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,150 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 1,043.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,687 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $15,997,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Exelixis by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,771,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,699,000 after buying an additional 526,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

