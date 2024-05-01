ExlService (EXLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. ExlService has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.560-1.620 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $1.56-1.62 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). ExlService had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $414.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.56 million. On average, analysts expect ExlService to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ExlService Stock Down 1.6 %

EXLS opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. ExlService has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,391.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,391.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $748,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,219.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXLS. StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

