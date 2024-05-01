ExlService’s (EXLS) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.48% from the company’s current price.

EXLS has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Get ExlService alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ExlService

ExlService Stock Down 0.2 %

EXLS stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $28.94. 53,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,044. ExlService has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $35.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.83. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). ExlService had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $414.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.56 million. Research analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $292,491.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,391.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $292,491.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,391.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $748,677.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,219.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ExlService

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,015,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,932,000 after buying an additional 180,928 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 407.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,605,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712,359 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in ExlService by 367.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,639,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790,373 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,813,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,199,000 after acquiring an additional 291,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ExlService by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,391,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,146,000 after buying an additional 3,513,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.