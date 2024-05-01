Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.510-0.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Extreme Networks also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.51-0.55 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXTR. UBS Group cut Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley raised Extreme Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Extreme Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.71. 1,235,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,542. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $296.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.50 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 98.24% and a net margin of 5.96%. Equities analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $376,585.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,956,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

