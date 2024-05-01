Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.51-0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1105-1.1205 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion. Extreme Networks also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.11-0.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXTR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Extreme Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley raised shares of Extreme Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.90.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $296.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 98.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $376,585.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,956,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

