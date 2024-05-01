Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Gap Down to $11.20

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.20, but opened at $10.79. Extreme Networks shares last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 616,748 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Extreme Networks Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.93.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 98.24%. The business had revenue of $296.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Extreme Networks

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $376,585.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,956,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extreme Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 4,924.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Stories

