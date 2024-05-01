F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.520-12.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. F5 also updated its FY24 guidance to $12.52-$12.75 EPS.

F5 Stock Performance

FFIV traded up $3.62 on Wednesday, reaching $168.93. The company had a trading volume of 422,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,118. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.82. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. F5 has a 52-week low of $129.93 and a 52-week high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F5 will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total transaction of $89,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,594,964.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $155,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,364.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total value of $89,405.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,594,964.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,065. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

