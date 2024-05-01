Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 492,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total transaction of $2,055,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fabrinet by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Fabrinet from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.57.

NYSE:FN opened at $173.22 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $90.19 and a twelve month high of $229.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.19. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $712.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

