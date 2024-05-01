Facilities by ADF plc (LON:ADF) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.90

Facilities by ADF plc (LON:ADFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is a boost from Facilities by ADF’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Facilities by ADF Stock Performance

Facilities by ADF stock opened at GBX 54 ($0.68) on Wednesday. Facilities by ADF has a fifty-two week low of GBX 37.26 ($0.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 63.67 ($0.80). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 51.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 53.86. The company has a market capitalization of £43.69 million, a PE ratio of 742.86 and a beta of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Facilities by ADF in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

About Facilities by ADF

Facilities by ADF plc provides premium serviced production facilities to the film and high-end television industry in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Hire of Facilities and Fuel Cards by ADF. The company's fleet is made up of mobile make-up, costume and artiste trailers, production offices, mobile bathrooms, diners, school rooms, and technical vehicles.

