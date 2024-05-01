Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Short Interest Update

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,545,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the March 31st total of 4,998,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,574,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.25 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Federal Home Loan Mortgage alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Federal Home Loan Mortgage

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Price Performance

FMCC traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.36. 582,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,305. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit and market risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.