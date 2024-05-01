Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 367.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,040 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 32,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 65,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the period.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FBCG opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average of $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

