Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $53.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 100.52%.

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

