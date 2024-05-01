Fidus Investment (FDUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Fidus Investment to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.83 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 59.28% and a return on equity of 12.79%. On average, analysts expect Fidus Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FDUS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.51. 40,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,441. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.68%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 59.72%.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

