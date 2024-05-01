Financial Survey: Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) versus Izotropic (OTCMKTS:IZOZF)

Izotropic (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Free Report) and Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Izotropic and Revvity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Izotropic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Revvity $2.75 billion 4.60 $693.09 million $5.50 18.63

Revvity has higher revenue and earnings than Izotropic.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Izotropic 0 0 0 0 N/A Revvity 0 6 7 0 2.54

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Izotropic and Revvity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Revvity has a consensus price target of $118.17, indicating a potential upside of 15.32%. Given Revvity’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Revvity is more favorable than Izotropic.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Revvity shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Revvity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Izotropic and Revvity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Izotropic N/A N/A N/A Revvity 25.20% 7.41% 4.18%

Summary

Revvity beats Izotropic on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Izotropic

Izotropic Corporation, a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic products for detecting breast cancers. It develops and commercializes IzoView, a 360-degree computed tomography imaging system designed for breast imaging. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc. provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used for testing and screening genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, muscular dystrophy, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, immunodiagnostics, and drug discovery. It serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies under the AutoDELFIA, BACS-on-Beads, BIOCHIPs, Bioo Scientific,BoBs , chemagic, Chitas, DELFIA, DELFIA Xpress, DOPlify, EONIS, EUROArray, EUROIMMUN, EUROLabWorkstation, EUROLINE, EUROPattern, Evolution Evoya, explorer, Fontus, Genoglyphix, GSP, Haoyuan, IDS, IDS-i10 IDS-i10T, IDS-iSYS, iLab, iQ, JANUS, LabChip, LifeCycle, LimsLink, Migele, MultiPROBE, NEXTFLEX, NextPrep, Pannoramic, Panthera Puncher, PG-Seq, PGFind PKamp, PreNAT II, Prime, Protein Clear, ProteinEXact, QSigh, QuantiVac, RONIA, Sciclone, SimplicityChrom, Specimen Gate,Superflex, Symbio, T-SPOT, Touch, Twister, Vanadis, VariSpec, ViaCord VICTOR 2D, and Zephyr brand name. The company was formerly known as PerkinElmer, Inc. and changed its name to Revvity, Inc. in April 2023. Revvity, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

