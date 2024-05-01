FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. FinWise Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $23.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

FinWise Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FINW stock opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.76. FinWise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on FinWise Bancorp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

