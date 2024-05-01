FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. FinWise Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $23.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

FinWise Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

FINW opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.76. FinWise Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on FinWise Bancorp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

