Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) Downgraded by Echelon Wealth Partners to Hold

Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA – Free Report) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Stock Down 26.8 %
Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs stock opened at C$7.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$49.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64. Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs has a 12 month low of C$7.05 and a 12 month high of C$10.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.17.
About Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs
