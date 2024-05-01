Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) Downgraded by Echelon Wealth Partners to Hold

Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA – Free Report) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Stock Down 26.8 %

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs stock opened at C$7.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$49.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64. Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs has a 12 month low of C$7.05 and a 12 month high of C$10.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.17.

Get Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs alerts:

About Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.