First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

FR stock opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $78,559,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 788.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,245,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,286 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,551,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,728,000 after acquiring an additional 869,676 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,633,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,013,000 after purchasing an additional 541,909 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,335,000. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.