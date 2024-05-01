First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,605 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,945,549,000 after purchasing an additional 279,424 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,283,705 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $369,024,000 after acquiring an additional 211,755 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,102,959 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $339,817,000 after acquiring an additional 181,034 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its stake in First Solar by 948.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,186,646 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in First Solar by 8.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,003,771 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $162,199,000 after purchasing an additional 74,431 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 787 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $125,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,477.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,540. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FSLR. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $269.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. DZ Bank started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FSLR

First Solar Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $176.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.55.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.