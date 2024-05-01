Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) PT Raised to $54.00 at UBS Group

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.90.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FLS

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.50. The company had a trading volume of 951,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,802. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $49.35.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. CWM LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 153.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 92.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 9.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 431,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,150,000 after purchasing an additional 38,242 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the third quarter worth $2,053,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 2.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,141,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,397,000 after acquiring an additional 29,810 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.