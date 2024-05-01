FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%.

FMC has raised its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years. FMC has a dividend payout ratio of 46.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FMC to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.

FMC stock opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. FMC has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $124.61.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FMC will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,211.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on FMC from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on FMC in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

