Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. owned 0.08% of Fortive worth $20,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth approximately $6,550,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.46.

In other news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,676,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,937 shares of company stock worth $5,475,122 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,347. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.65%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

