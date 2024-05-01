Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $185.20 million during the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. On average, analysts expect Forum Energy Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE FET opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $228.53 million, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.60. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on FET shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Transactions at Forum Energy Technologies

In other news, EVP John C. Ivascu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,202.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

