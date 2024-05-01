Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.64 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Franklin Electric updated its FY24 guidance to $4.22-4.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.220-4.400 EPS.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Shares of FELE stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.15. 66,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,145. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.35 and its 200-day moving average is $95.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $82.61 and a 52 week high of $107.89.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FELE. Northcoast Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total transaction of $1,036,185.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,993 shares in the company, valued at $15,493,100.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

