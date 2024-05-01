FREYR Battery (FREY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect FREYR Battery to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect FREYR Battery to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

FREYR Battery Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE FREY opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. FREYR Battery has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.71.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR Battery, Inc provides battery solutions in the United States, Norway, and internationally. The company develops battery cell manufacturing facilities. It serves its products to energy storage systems and commercial mobility, including marine applications and commercial vehicles markets. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.