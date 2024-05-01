FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on June 13th

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
FTAI Aviation Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ FTAIN opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. FTAI Aviation has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49.
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
