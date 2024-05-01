FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on June 13th

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ FTAIN opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. FTAI Aviation has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

