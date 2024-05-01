fuboTV’s (FUBO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 259.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FUBO. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on fuboTV from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on fuboTV from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on fuboTV from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, fuboTV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.07.

FUBO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.39. 935,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,199,362. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.99.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 72.09% and a negative net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $410.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that fuboTV will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Janedis sold 22,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $42,226.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,500.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Power Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

