Full House Resorts (FLL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Full House Resorts to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.03 million for the quarter. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.22%. On average, analysts expect Full House Resorts to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

Full House Resorts stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Full House Resorts has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $8.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on FLL shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Full House Resorts from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Full House Resorts in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Full House Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FLL

About Full House Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.