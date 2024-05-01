FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Graco Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Graco in a report issued on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.12. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share.
Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.19 million. Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.
Graco Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $80.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.07. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. Graco has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $94.77.
Graco Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $1,350,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,493.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $1,350,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,493.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $253,283.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,917.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,378 shares of company stock worth $4,376,528. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam increased its holdings in Graco by 2,330.8% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.
About Graco
Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Graco
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Goldman Boosted FMC Stock’s Price Targets, Setting Up a Breakout
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Impinj Proves The Internet-of-Things (IoT) is No Fluke
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- PayPal’s Strong Earnings Growth and Strategic Evolution
Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.